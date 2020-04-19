Firdous Ashiq Awan asks ulema to play their role in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that religious scholars can play a leading role in war against COVID-19 and strengthening national efforts against this pandemic.

In a series of Tweets on Sunday, she urged Ulema Mashaikh to guide the general public in adopting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

کوروناکے خلاف جنگ اورقومی کاوشوں کوتقویت دینےمیں علمائےکرام کاکردارنہایت اہم اورکلیدی ہے۔مساجدکےمنبرومحراب سےآنےوالی آوازکاعوام خصوصی احترام کرتےاورنہایت توجہ سےسنتےہیں۔علماءکرام شرعی احکامات کی پاسداری اورفرائض بجا لاتے ہوئےعوام کو احتیاطی تدابیرکے ضمن میں بھی رہنمائی فرمائیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 19, 2020

She welcomed the unanimous declaration for Ramadan issued by the president in consultation with Ulema and Mashaikh and said that the President has played a leading role in efforts to prevent the virus.

It must be noted that religious scholars and government in a meeting on Sunday agreed over 20-point preventive measures against highly contagious novel coronavirus disease during prayers in the month of holy Ramadan.

The meeting was held to discuss precautionary measures in the holy month to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The president chaired the session with the religious scholars via video link, who attended the consultation from governor houses.

The government in the session in a conditional agreement allowed congregational prayers and Taraveeh in Ramadan with preventive measures.

President Alvi in the meeting said that the people should perform ablutions for prayers from homes and during prayers “a space of two persons should be left between two people offering prayers in a row.”

“The floor of mosques should be washed with chlorine mixed water and prayers offered at uncovered floor in worship places,” it was further agreed.

It was also decided that “no collective Sehri or Iftar arrangements” will be made at the mosques”.

“The government will review its decision if agreed precautions not observed properly or the coronavirus spread rapidly,” President Arif Alvi said in the session.

Comments

comments