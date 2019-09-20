Firdous urges world to listen to Kashmiri children’s sobs, cries

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the legitimate and principled stance of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination.

Addressing Kashmir Solidarity Youth Convention in Islamabad, she said the world must listen to the sobs and cries of Kashmiri children who are facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism and brutalities.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador and advocate of Kashmir to heal the wounds of Kashmiri children.

She said that the prime minister is contacting important capitals to apprise them of the ground situation in occupied Kashmir.

She said the human rights champions should also come forward and extend their support to the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Ms Awan regretted that occupied Kashmir has been turned into the world’s biggest prison where people have been detained to their homes whilst the human rights organizations, the media and the UN bodies have no access to the valley.

Comments

comments