Dr. Firdous warns opposition to not misconstrue govt’s desire for dialogues as weakness    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he should not misconstrue the government’s desire for dialogues as its weakness, ARY News reported.

Talking about Fazlur Rehman’s recent demands, Dr. Firdous, said that the religious scholar should not have backtracked from his promises made with the government.

Reminding JUI-F chief of his earlier agreement, the special assistant said that the maulana was negating the basic rules of Islam for personal interest.

Read More: Fazal-ur-Rehman gives government a two-day ultimatum

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that all the corrupts would band together to save their corruption and added that the time has proved his prediction.

Terming Maulana Fazlur Rehman 12th player of politics, she said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif accepted his as their leader.

The special assistant said that despite using ‘religions card’, Fazlur Rehman failed to get the attention of the masses. She said that apportion have failed to stage its power show in the federal capital and added that the government will evolve its strategy in line with the recommendations of the negotiation committee.

