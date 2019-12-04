Fire at Gujranwala asphalt plant extinguished

GUJRANWALA: The fire at asphalt plant in Gujranwala was extinguished after fire fighting operation for one hour on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The fire erupted at an asphalt plant on Hafizabad road here near Chahal Kalan, which rapidly spread to four trucks carrying bitumen, local sources said.

The fire tenders reached to the spot and doused the blaze after fire fighting operation, which continued for one hour, fire officials said. Now, the cooling process was in progress, they further said.

“The fire erupted when the engine of a truck overheated during shifting of the bitumen,” rescue sources said. However, no losses of life or injuries occurred in the blaze, according to sources.

Three fire tenders participated in the fire fighting.

Four trucks at the asphalt plant were gutted in the fire, sources added.

The violation of fire safety requirements and inappropriate safety measures usually results in fire incidents at asphalt plants which also lead to losses of lives and property.

