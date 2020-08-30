Fire breaks out at PML-N leader’s residence in Malam Jabba

SWAT: A fire broke out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam’s residence in Swat’s Malam Jabba on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

The blaze has engulfed two floors of the house. Rescue teams and the fire brigade have reached the scene to put out flames.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

Amir Muqam is the president of the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

In Feb, a fire had broken out on the third floor of Parliament Lodges in Islamabad, causing damage to the apartment of PML-N leader and spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Around 80 per cent of Aurangzeb’s flat was burned. She was not present at the residence when the fire broke out.

