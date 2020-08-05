Large fire in closed market in Ajman under control: police

DUBAI: A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said.

السيطرة على حريق كبير في سوق شعبي بعجمان دون وقوع أي إصابات أو وفيات بالوصول في 3 دقائق pic.twitter.com/oK3EwflYBL — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) August 5, 2020

