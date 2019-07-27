Fire doused at Lakhra power plant in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Firefighters have successfully doused blaze at a power generation plant at Lakhra power plant situated in Jamshoro, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the blaze spreads, two firefighting vehicles immediately reached the location.

It is pertinent to mention that the power plant is closed since months and many incidents had been reported for the fire eruption in past as well.

In a separate incident, a garment godown caught fire in Sher Shah area of Karachi and assets up to millions turned into ashes. However, firefighters have not yet managed to control the fire since the last eight hours.

Ten fire tenders and a Pakistan Navy team are busy to extinguish fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

