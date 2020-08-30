Web Analytics
SWAT: A fire broke out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam’s residence in Swat’s Malam Jabba on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

The blaze engulfed the entire house. On getting information, rescue teams and the fire brigade reached the scene to put out flames. No one was hurt in the fire.

Amir Muqam tweeted that his house caught the fire because of a short circuit, due to which the entire building was reduced to ashes. Thankfully, he added, Faisal Karim Kundi and other guests who were present there exited safely and no loss of life was reported.

Amir Muqam is the president of the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

In Feb, a fire had broken out on the third floor of Parliament Lodges in Islamabad, causing damage to the apartment of PML-N leader and spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Around 80 per cent of Aurangzeb’s flat was burned. She was not present at the residence when the fire broke out.

