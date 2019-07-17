Fire erupts in passenger train near Jahanian

LAHORE: A fire erupted in a coach of a passenger train near Jahanian, Khanewal district on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, the coach No 4 of the Jinnah Express caught fire, which was brought under control.

The coach was partially gutted in the blaze. Thus far, no casualties have been reported.

Upon being alerted to the fire, the train’s driver stopped it in a timely manner, which averted a major tragedy.

The train was later allowed to chug towards its destination after being cleared at the Jahanian railway station, fire officials said.

