Fire breaks out at Karachi’s private school

KARACHI: A fire that broke out in a private school situated in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5, has been doused, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blaze broke out in a room of a private school due to short circuit, said administration of the school. The kids were safely evacuated from the building.

A vehicle of fire brigade was sent to the school, after getting the information and controlled over the fire.

Talking to media, the administration of the school said the blaze broke out due to short-circuit in a school’s room, thanks to God children and staff of the school remained unhurt.

Earlier on December 16, a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday which gutted at least nine luxury yachts.

The blaze that initially erupted at a hotel, spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

At least 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached the site and had controlled the blaze after hours of fire fighting.

