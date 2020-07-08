Sarim Burney Trust office, PTI MNA residence fired upon in Karachi

KARACHI: A man opened fire at Sarim Burney Trust office in Karachi after he was not allowed to take away her sister-in-law, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Divulging details of the incident, the trust’s chairman Sarim Burney said that sister-in-law of the assailant had approached them for legal advocacy after she wanted to get rid of her in-laws.

“The woman refused to go along with him and employees at the trust foiled his attempts to take her away forcefully,” he said.

The accused, identified as Naveed, got infuriated over this and opened fire on the office, he said adding that he was able to run away from the scene after staying for a brief period within the premises.

We have apprised the police regarding the incident, said Sarim Burney.

Meanwhile, in another incident, reports have emerged that unidentified men opened fire at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aslam Khan in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city.

According to police sources, the MNA was currently in Islamabad. “No loss is reported from the incident,” the police said adding that it was probing the firing incident occurred or not.

In another firing incident on June 22, unidentified persons have opened fire at the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi, leaving two family members injured at the scene.

The attackers have resorted to firing at the residence of the MQM-P’s provincial lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi’s Orangi Town which wounded his brother and brother-in-law. Hussain remained safe in the firing incident.

Rescue sources said that the wounded family members have been shifted to the hospital.

