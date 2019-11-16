Fire at tyre godown in Karachi doused

KARACHI: Fire broke out at a tyre godown situated near Musharraf Colony, an area of Karachi, was doused by the firefighters, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, four fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of one hour. Rescue sources informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier in the month of May, the massive blaze that erupted in a superstore, situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi was doused by fire tenders after a hectic effort of 18 hours.

At least 12 fire tenders and a snorkel took part in the operation to douse the blaze.

“The operation took time due to the presence of the chemical in the departmental store”, the chief fire officer had said.

According to rescue sources all the expensive goods worth million of rupees were turned into ashes. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The chief fire officer had said, the basement of the building was given to the administration of the super store for parking but it was using it for the commercial purposes.

