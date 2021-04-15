WATCH: ‘Fireball’ illuminates sky over Florida

FLORIDA: In a remarkable incident, a huge meteor measuring about 16 feet in diameter illuminated skies over Florida and the Bahamas on Monday night.

According to the details, the fireball streaked across the sky about 10:19 p.m. Monday and was caught on camera across Florida.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Tampa Bay confirmed the object, which was also spotted in Georgia and the Bahamas, was a meteor.

In a Tweet, NWS said, “Our #GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) appears to have captured the bright meteor as it burned up off the coast.”

Did you happen to see a meteor this evening? We’ve gotten a few reports about one that could be seen from #SWFL! Our #GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) appears to have captured the bright meteor as it burned up off the coast #flwx pic.twitter.com/qg9pTRcWQg — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) April 13, 2021

Some observers theorized the meteor might have been a piece of asteroid 2021 GW4, which passed 12,313 miles from Earth’s surface, but astronomer Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said the fireball was unrelated to the asteroid.

