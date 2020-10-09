WATCH: Fireball lights up sky over parts of Mexico

Meteorites appearing in the sky is a not rare phenomenon to witness, however, what happened in Mexico is somewhat different as it appeared as a fireball, lightning in the sky above the North-Eastern parts of the country.

According to details, a bright flash of light in the skies over the north-eastern parts of Mexico on Tuesday was captured on camera and is now going viral after being shared on social media.

Huge fireball lights up the sky in Monterrey, Mexico. According to the Mexican Civil Defense Ministry, the object was probably a meteorite breaking up as it entered earth’s atmosphere pic.twitter.com/CenCPCoDYR — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2020



Several CCTV cameras and a couple of eyewitnesses spotted a large flash of light that appeared in the sky for a brief period of time.

According to a Reuters report, the fireball, likely a meteorite, was also seen in Monterrey, Mexico. The Mexican Civil Defence Ministry said that the object was probably a meteorite breaking up as it entered the earth’s atmosphere.

The phenomenon was spotted as hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, bringing winds of around 110 miles per hour.

Read More: WATCH: ‘Biggest meteor in Middle East’ captured on camera in Lebanon

Local reports suggest that the meteorite fell near Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the state of Tamaulipas, and set fire to bushes in the area where it fell, with local firefighter teams responding to the incident.

Fireballs are unusually bright meteors—the streaks of light that appear in the sky when small pieces of asteroids or comets enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. If these objects avoid completely disintegrating and manage to reach the ground they are known as meteorites.

Comments

comments