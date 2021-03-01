WATCH: ‘Fireball’ in sky sets off car alarms

LONDON: In an amazing incident, a large meteor flew over Leeds skies with residents saying they heard a “large bang” which set off car alarms.

Brad Lee Caslin, a photographer, managed to capture the exact moment the meteor “came in” despite not knowing what it was at first.

Talking to social networking website, Twitter, he said, “Just saw what I believed was a meteor coming into our atmosphere.”

“Quick story was I were just taking a random shot of the night sky then this meteor came in I’m not really sure what it was.”

People across the country flocked to social media to share they had seen a meteor in the sky on Sunday night at around 9pm, Leeds Live reported.

While some described hearing a “bang” others say they spotted the meteor and it was an “amazing sight”.

