Fired employee intentionally spoiled COVID-19 vaccine

GRAFTON: In a shocking incident, a health-care employee deliberately spoiled more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Wisconsin, United States.

In a statement, an official of Aurora Medical Center confirmed that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.

Aurora first reported on the spoiled doses on Saturday, and said they had been accidentally left out overnight by an employee at their facility in Grafton,.

The medical center on late Wednesday said the employee involved “today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Aurora said they had fired the employee and referred the matter to authorities for further investigation, Associated Press reported.

“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the statement added

Aurora declined to provide additional information, but said they would provide more details on Thursday.

