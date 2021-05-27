A video has gone viral on social media that showed an off-duty firefighter putting out the boat fire by splashing water using a jet ski.

The firefighter on the jet ski was identified as Oscar Herrara who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The video clip shared online by Rochester Fire Fighters Association shows an off-duty firefighter in New York while trying to douse the boat fire using a jet ski.

According to the reports, Oscar Herrara successfully doused the boat fire by splashing water multiple times through his jet ski at a controlled speed

The video clip was captioned, “Video of off duty firefighter Herrera using his jet ski to douse a boat fire In Irondequoit Bay. Sometimes off duty, but always a firefighter.”

Video of off duty firefighter Herrera using his jetski to douse a boat fire In Irondequoit Bay. Sometimes off duty, but always a firefighter #Roc #Rochester @IAFFFrontline @NYSPFFA @mcfw pic.twitter.com/xosJubfbhh — ROC Fire Fighters (@IAFF1071) May 26, 2021

The firefighter told a local news outlet, “I saw it. Naturally, I wanted to see what was going on so I went over and there were a couple of other jet skis basically staring at it.”

“And I thought, ‘What can I do to help?’ And I’d seen it on YouTube a couple of times so I wanted to try it myself,” added Herrara.

The video has also been shared on Twitter and Instagram and garnered thousands of views.

After his impressive action, many netizens appreciated Herrara as one of them wrote, “I want this stud on the show, please.” Another said, “Fire Fighters are the BEST! Great example of how their always there protecting people.”

Comments

comments