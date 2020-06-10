WATCH: Firefighter abseils from 16-storey building to rescue little girl                   

In a heart-stopping movement, a firefighter abseiled from a 16-storey building to rescue a five-year-old girl who got trapped outside her flat’s balcony in Kunming, the capital of southern China’s Yunnan province.

According to the details, the little girl climbed out of the window when her mother went downstairs to pick up deliveries.

When her mother returned, she shocked to see her daughter clinging onto the window frame more than 40 metres (130 feet) above the ground. She immediately called the firefighters to rescue her kid.

The five-year-old Chinese child was standing on a tiny ledge and clinging onto the window when the fire fighters arrived at the scene, Mail Online reported.

A rescuer abseiled from a flat two storeys above before grabbing the child and pushing her back to safety. It is believed that she was not hurt.

A firefighter carefully lowered himself down from a neighbour’s home with the help of a harness and a colleague, who held the protective gear from above.

The courageous rescuer slowly moved along the windows and reached the girl about 10 minutes later. He then picked up the child, lifted her and put her back to her apartment.

