4 reasons why ‘Firefly Lane’ should be on your Netflix watch-list

While Netflix is rarely short on hit shows, once in a blue moon, the streaming giant drops a show that strokes more than just its commercial ego, and Firely Lane may just be one of those shows.

Firefly Lane, while currently one of the top 10 shows on Netflix around the world, may not be as popular as Netflix’s other recent releases (read Bridgerton and Emily in Paris) yet, carries with it a warm feeling that settles in as you keep watching.

It follows the story of two best friends, Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, across decades. The episodes alternate between three timelines; the two as teens in the 70s, in their twenties in the 80s, and finally their relationship in 2003.

When we stumbled on the show on Feb. 3, the day it dropped on Netflix, we weren’t quite sure what we were getting into but have been pleasantly surprised. This is why we decided to round up five reasons why the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke starter should be on your watch-list this weekend!

1) For the best friendships

The show is carried by the unbreakable, decades-old bond between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and the two actors have truly embodied their characters to the max!

Meeting as 14-year-olds on Firefly Lane once Tully moves to the neighborhood, the two are virtually inseparable since and their friendship braves all sorts of trials and tribulations well into their forties. If you’re looking to binge-watch a show with your own BFF, this one is it!

2) For the drama of it all

You would imagine a series called Firefly Lane to be a whimsy show but the reality is far from it. It is chock-full of your more basic, binge-worthy dramatics; from the mundane high-school drama and workplace romances to more serious turns like sexual harassment and mommy issues.

The show will keep you hooked and make you want to watch more as the episodes rush back and forth between the 70, the 80s, and 2003.

3) For the actors

Let’s be honest, we all love seeing good faces on our screens and it helps when they are also good actors who are well-suited to their roles. Firefly Lane gets the casting just right, with Grey’s Anatomy fame Katherine Heigl playing Tully Hart in a role that almost feels tailor-made for her. Not to mention, her younger version played by Ali Skovbye seems no less of a major find for the screen.

Sarah Chalke and Roan Curtis’ portrayal of the meeker and often overshadowed Kate Mularkey is also spot-on, and the two friends bounce off each other’s energies on-screen perfectly. If you’ve had a similar friendship dynamic, you will relate to the two in more ways than one!

4) If you like good adaptations!

The show is based on a novel by Kristin Hannah and has been adapted for Netflix by Maggie Friedman. If you’re into books and happen to be one of those who have read the original book, you should definitely check the show out.

If you haven’t read the book, you might just be lured into reading it after watching the show, so we suggest you watch it anyway. It’s a classic, light-hearted watch that still manages to fit in important storylines without requiring you to really rack your brains. That’s a win for us.

