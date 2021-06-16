Fires raging at different places in Diamer mountain forests

CHILAS: Forest fires broke out at different points in Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan for last several days, yet to be extinguished as hundreds of trees said to be reduced to ashes.

The fire has been raging for the last several days at Gess and Hudur forests in mountainous area and being intensified with the passage of time, sources said.

Locals have claimed that massive fire has engulfed 10 kilometer area in Hudur forest. “Most part of Biyal forest in Gess Pine has reduced to ashes,” sources said.

Local volunteers and forest department staff were trying hard to overcome the fire. But facing resource and manpower constraints to overcome the forest fire, according to sources.

Local people on social media have expressed serious doubts over sudden fires at different places one after another doubting the hand of timber mafia in cahoots with some concerned officials.

According to reports, Secretary Forest Gilgit Baltistan has suspended the service of a range forest officer of Thore-Hudur in district Diamer after the incident of fire in Hudur Forest.

The Secretary Forest has nominated Deputy Commissioner Diamer to conduct an inquiry against the Range Forest Officer for his administrative and criminal negligence.

Comments

comments