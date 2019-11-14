Firing in Peshawar claims two lives, injures two others

PESHAWAR: Two people were shot dead and two others sustain injuries on Thursday in firing by unknown armed men in Peshawar, reported ARY News, citing rescue sources.

According to rescue 1122, firing took place near Nagman Bridge, in Peshawar, which resulted in the death of two and bullet injuries to two others.

The injured were moved to the nearby medical facility. The cause behind the firing incident could not be ascertained.

Earlier on Sunday, at least five people were killed and four others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Lahore.

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Lahore’s area of Batapur.

Police had said that Amjad Group had shot and injured a member of the Rafaqat Group a couple of days earlier over the property dispute.

On the way to the police station, armed men of both groups traded fire in Batapur area. Police said that 9MM and 30 bore pistols were used in the firing.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

