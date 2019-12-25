Four injured in firing in hospital’s emergency in Punjab

Arifwala: At least four people sustained injuries after opponents opened fire in an emergency ward of a Tehsil Headquarters hospital in Arifwala, a tehsil of district Pakpattan of Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the incident of firing was reported after two opponent groups engaged in a brawl at the emergency of the tehsil hospital, leading to opening of fire from one group.

The incident caused bullet wounds to four people , who were shifted to the emergency of the hospital for treatment.

The police also arrested one of the accused involved in the incident and shifted him to another location for further probe. Security personnel were also deployed at the hospital to avoid further escalation in the situation.

On December 11, at least six patients lost their lives after the dispute between lawyers and young doctors reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

The tense situation at the hospital spread fear among the patients when lawyers started attacking the PIC assets after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theaters which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The participants of the rally also shattered the window glasses of out-patient department (OPD) wards, as well as many vehicles present inside the hospital.

