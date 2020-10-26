FIRs sought against Owais Noorani over remarks during PDM Quetta rally  

ISLAMABAD: At least two applications have been filed against Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Shah Owais Noorani in Sindh and Punjab provinces for registration of FIRs over his controversial remarks during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The applications were filed by two citizens in Nawabshah area of the Sindh province and Bahawalpur district of the Punjab province.

In Nawabshah, a citizen named Gul Muhammad Keerio submitted an application with the SSP Benazirabad, demanding to register an FIR against Owais Noorani as he has committed treason, violating the Constitution of Pakistan.

They [opposition] wanted to create anarchy in the country through their hate speeches, he said and demanded of the police to register a treason case against all those who attended the Quetta rally.

On the other hand, a female lawyer also submitted an application with police in Bahawalpur saying that the treason was committed during the PDM rally after the JUP leader’s remarks of an independent state for Balochistan.

“Owais Noorani tried to create a discord between provinces,” she said in her application as police said that they would take action as per law.

Read More: CM Balochistan slams Owais Noorani over remarks during PDM rally

It is pertinent to mention here that JUP leader Maulana Shah Owais Noorani on Sunday faced criticism from netizens for peddling the Indian narrative regarding Balochistan over his remarks during the PDM rally in Quetta.

“We want Balochistan as an independent state,” Maulana Owais Noorani could be heard as saying during the PDM rally in a viral video.

Comments

comments