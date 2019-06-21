First Afghan peace conference to be held today

ISLAMABAD: The first Afghan peace conference titled ‘Lahore Process’ will be held in Bhurban Murree tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, leaders of all Afghan political parties will attend the conference. In all, 51 delegates are expected to attend the moot including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of the Afghan parliament.

The Lahore Process will discuss different areas including connectivity, trade, economy and health.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the inaugural session of the conference.

The conference will provide an opportunity to increase people to people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The conference is also important as it is taking place before the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi will host a banquet in honor of delegates. The conference participants will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

