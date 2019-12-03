The first ‘Black Widow’ trailer is out

Marvel Studios on Tuesday released the first trailer of their action-packed spy thriller Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Black Widow while Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Natasha Romanoff debuted in 1964’s TALES OF SUSPENSE as a Russian spy. After a series of brainwashings, she eventually flipped on her country and defected to the United States where she became a part of the hero community, even joining the Avengers.

Natasha Romanoff never comes unprepared and brings many gadgets to help her combat her enemies. Her black body suit is composed of a kevlar-like substance created for maximum protection. It is equipped with two bracelets on each wrist that fire the “widow’s bite”—a high-frequency electrostatic bolt with a range of 20 feet that discharges up to 30,000 volts, able to stop even a superhuman opponent.

These bracelets can also act as radio transmitters and contain tear gas cartridges that Natasha can deploy. The fingers and feet of her costume have microscopic suction cups that allow her to stick to any regular building surface. Her belt occasionally contains discs with the explosive power of four pounds of TNT.

For the fans eagerly waiting to see her first solo film, the movie, directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

