First case of 2020 registered in Karachi against street criminals  

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered first case of the 2020, booking two youngsters at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station of the city over street crime charges, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, two alleged street criminals were arrested by a patrolling team of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

They were identified as Fahad and Nabeel and a case 01/2020 was registered against them over recovery of an illegal weapon and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

The police also recovered a pistol and three wallets from them.

During initial investigations, the alleged culprits have admitted their involvement in various criminal activities in the city.

On December 02, Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released its monthly crime statistics report, showing the authorities have failed to overcome criminal activities in the business hub of the country, Karachi, during the month of November 2019.

The report revealed that overall 138 four-wheeler were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month. The authorities remained successful in recovering 50 of these vehicles.

The snatching and stealing of two-wheeler vehicles remained higher as the committee said an overall 2898 of such incidents were reported from the city during the month of November. Only 414 two-wheeler vehicles could be recovered in action taken from the authorities.

Overall, 4859 incidents of citizen being deprived of their mobiles phones from the city were reported during the month and only 414 of them could be recovered during law enforcing authorities’ action.

The past month also witnessed incidents of extortion as six cases of it were reported with the authorities. A kidnapping for ransom case was also reported from the city in the month, the committee said without elaborating if these cases were resolved or not.

