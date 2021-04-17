CHAMAN: A youth was shot dead on offering resistance during a robbery bid in Balochistan’s Chaman district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident reported in the Kali Haji Akbar Salehzai area of Chaman when a young identified as Muhammad Naeem was shot dead while resisting a robbery. He was a first-class cricketer.

According to police, Mohammad Naeem was on his way home on a motorcycle from the local market when he was shot dead during a robbery bid.

The heirs of victim, staged a protest by placing the body in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office while angry people burnt tires and closed the Mall Road to traffic.

The protesters have demanded the provincial government immediately arrest the killers.

Police have launched an operation for the search of suspects.

