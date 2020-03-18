GILGIT: The first death from novel coronavirus in Pakistan was confirmed on Wednesday after a 90-year-old patient died in Gilgit-Baltistan region after suffering from the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

The death was confirmed by Spokesman of Gilgit-Baltistan Government Faizullah Firaq. “The elderly victim hailed from Chilas district of the region,” he said.

The spokesman said that the patient was suffering from severe flu and pneumonia. “We have currently 13 confirmed cases of the virus,” he said adding that all of them had arrived from Iran at Taftan border and later at a quarantine facility in the Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases increased up to 249 in Pakistan as more COVID-19 cases emerged in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

As per details, nine new coronavirus cases were reported from Sindh, while KP govt confirmed three more COVID-19 patients.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference in Karachi has said the province total coronavirus patients has reached 181 in Sindh.

Out of 181 cases, 141 were those of pilgrims returning to Sukkur from the Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan, said Murtaza Wahab, adding that 38 cases were reported from other cities of Sindh.

Clarifying government’s decision about the partial lockdown, the spokesperson said, “Hospitals across the province are not being shut down”.

Wahab added that precaution is the only way to prevent the spread of the disease. “The easiest thing is to quarantine ourselves for 14 days

Commenting over the closure of shopping malls, restaurants across the province, Murtaza Wahan said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in violating govt orders.

According to reports, there are 181 cases in Sindh, 26 in Punjab and 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, till Wednesday morning.

