First coronavirus death reported from Larkana  

LARKANA: Deputy Commissioner Larkana on Tuesday reported first death from the district due to coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the deputy commissioner said that the victim was a resident of POF colony and was self-isolating at his home after suffering from the virus.

“He was tested for the virus a week back and results showed that he was carrying the infection in his body,” he said.

The official said that the police and health authorities have sealed the colony where he was residing and would finalize the arrangements for burial.

He will be buried at a graveyard designated by the district administration for the purpose, the deputy commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the 335 new coronavirus cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, which are 8.15percent of the 4112 tests conducted in the province.

In a video statement, Sindh chief minister said that the coronavirus infection rate has dropped from 12percent to 8.15percent in Sindh. “It is a good sign that Covid-19 infection rate has dropped in Sindh”.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 5291 while a total of 45,328 tests have been conducted so far, including 4112 done over the past 24 hours.

Read More: Sindh governor Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

Murad Ali Shah said that 43 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 89 cases in District South, 53 in District East, 24 cases from District West, 28 cases in Korangi and 21 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 7 cases reported in Sukkur, 17 in Hyderabad and 10 cases at Jacobabad, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Seven more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 92 in the province, he added.

Moreover, 4236 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 2915 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 872 patients have been admitted and 449 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

Comments

comments