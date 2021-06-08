LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has established the first drive-through vaccination centre at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

This first of its kind facility in Pakistan was jointly inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Mr. Muddassir Riaz Malik (Deputy Commissioner Lahore).

The facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15-20 minutes.

“It is another great step towards meeting the national target of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year. It is essentially important that everyone gets vaccinated at the earliest in order to stop the spread of this pandemic and to bring back normalcy which is not only critical for the social fabric of society but also the economic activity,” the BoP president said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has decided to establish Covid vaccination centres in all 27 teaching hospitals of the province in order to vaccinate a target population of 67m by the end of 2021.

Read More: Punjab enhances vaccination centres to inoculate more people

The number of coronavirus vaccination centres have been increased to 677 in the province and a central vaccination centre will work 24 hours in each district.

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has issued a notification on Friday with instructions to all vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendents of the teaching institutions to establish vaccination centres.

Comments

comments