First electric scooter rider is no more

The first electric scooter rider has been killed in a road accident after being hit by a vehicle in France.

According to police, a 25-year-old man on the electric scooter was hit in the Goutte d’Or neighbourhood of the 18th arrondissement late on Monday. He died in hospital just after midnight.

Police have launched the investigation to know the exact cause of the incident.

Scooters users are supposed to use bike lanes, but many ride in car lanes, weaving in an out of traffic, usually without high-visibility clothing or helmets.

There are frequent reports of pedestrians being hit despite a ban on riding them on sidewalks and more than 1,000 fines issued by police over the past months.

French press reports that, a man aged 81 died in April in Levallois-Perret outside Paris, days after being knocked over by an electric scooter.

