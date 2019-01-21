First-ever business robot journalist introduced by Pakistan

Pakistan introduced the first-ever business robot journalist, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

It is known as Dante, who writes and publishes a comprehensive report within a few seconds on stocks traded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange after the market’s closure.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Base Technologies, Anisuddin Sheikh, said Dante had been writing stock exchange reports for the past few days.

He said this during a signing ceremony, seeking money from the Elahi Group of Companies for the project at the National Incubation Centre at NED University.

The robot journalist is also capable of sports and weather reporting. It will be equipped to report on different sectors like health, education and culture. The financial sector including securities brokerage houses and asset management firms can hire the robot for writing comprehensive financial reports to seek guidance on investment and divestment decisions.

During the ceremony, Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said digital transformation of all functions, companies, communities and economies was an inevitable consequence of the fourth industrial wave technologies.

“This is the highest level of initial valuation in the artificial intelligence/tech space in Pakistan fetched by any company so far,” read a statement released.

