First lady calls for efforts to create awareness about breast cancer

First Lady Samina Alvi has emphasized for collective efforts to create awareness among masses about breast cancer and the cure of the disease.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said breast cancer diagnosed at an early stage is curable, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said thousands of women die every year due to the non-diagnosis of the disease.

Underlining the need for affordable treatment of the disease, Samina Alvi said hospitals should take the initiative to cut their treatment costs.

Appreciating the government’s Sehat Sahulat Program, she said under this program, everyone will be given equal health facilities.

She also urged the society to build a friendly environment for persons with disabilities.

Yesterday, addressing a seminar on breast cancer awareness in Multan, Samina acknowledged efforts of Pink Ribbon Pakistan in spearheading awareness on breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, she encouraged all women above 40 years to have mammography once a year to make breast cancer a disease of the past.

