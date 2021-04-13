First look of live-action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ revealed

The Powerpuff Girls live-action remake is inching closer and the CW has just revealed the first look at cast members Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as the three tiny superheroes.

The live-action spinoff of the much-loved Cartoon Network show created by Craig McCracken, the CW show is simply titled Powerpuff and will feature the girls in their twenties. Have a look at the first official photo from the pilot!

Apart from Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault, the series also features Donald Faison as their father Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as the iconic villain Mojo Jojo, and Robyn Lively as the elusive Sara Bellum.

According to an earlier Variety report, spunky Blossom is an anxious recluse in the live-action version, while the sweet Bubbles is now tough and witty. Buttercup, the rebellious one, turns out to be more sensitive than believed and craves anonymity as an adult.

Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are heading the project as writers and executive producers, with Warner Bros Television producing the show.

Comments

comments