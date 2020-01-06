First lunar eclipse of year on night between Jan 10-11: met office

KARACHI: The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be witnessed on the night between January 10 and 11, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), ARY News reported on Monday.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in Pakistan and from parts of the world like Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa, the met office said.

The night between January 10 and 11 will be partially cloudy, it further said.

A lunar eclipse is a celestial event when the earth blocks sunlight from directly touching the moon’s surface and creates an alignment of the sun, moon, and the earth.

The eclipse will begin at 10:08pm and will become a full eclipse at 10:12pm. The eclipse will come to an end and the moon will emerge from the shadow of the earth at 02:12 in the night.

In total, there will four lunar eclipses through the year and other three will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

During the eclipse, 90 percent of the moon’s surface will be partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing. While penumbral lunar eclipses are usually a little darker, they cannot be easily distinguished from a regular full moon sighting but can be easily seen, as long as the sky is clear.

