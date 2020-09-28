First meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement today

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of opposition parties-led Pakistan Democratic Movement would be held on Tuesday (today) at Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) secretariat, ARY News reported.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s first meeting will be held at 3:00 pm at the PML-N secretariat to consider the situation after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that opposition parties leaders’ will attend the meeting.

Last week, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) had announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

A 26-point resolution passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

