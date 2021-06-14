First monsoon spell in last week of this month, says PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast the first monsoon spell in country in the last week of the ongoing month, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather outlook said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely between 27-30 June.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near to normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan. The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the wet season, according to the weather report.

The likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

The PMD in another weather report has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi and adjoining areas today.

Maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius with upto 75 percent humidity level.

The wind direction in the city will remain westerly or southwesterly, according to the weather report.

It is to be mentioned here that the PMD has cautioned against likely flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab, AJK and KP, while urban flooding in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and KP, in its seasonal outlook.

Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas which subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin.

Sufficient water will be available for irrigation and power sectors due to increased rate of snowmelt in Northern Areas.

