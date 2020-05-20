Web Analytics
First online police training course launched amid coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Motorway Police has launched first ever online police training course in the country amid coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman, Inspector General (IG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Kaleem Imam launched the online classes of the 10 Probation Course for patrolling officers.

“The online course was launched as the training activities at the Police Training College remains suspended due to coronavirus pandemic,” the official said.

Initially, theory classes of all subjects will be conducted and practical work will resume as soon as the situation turns to normalcy, the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that several cops have contracted coronavirus in the country as they serve during the pandemic to enforce lockdown, perform their duties at isolation centres and maintain law and order situation.

In the recent incident, 20 cops were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Karachi police head office on Wednesday, raising the number of cops infected in the province to nearly 200.

Sources said that a senior police officer among five personnel went into home quarantine after they started showing symptoms of the disease.

Read More: 22 policemen infected with coronavirus in Punjab

Following the 20 policemen tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the office, the authorities directed all the officers to avoid unnecessary visit the police head office. At least five cops have succumbed to the virus in the province.

In yet another report aired yesterday, the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone up to 39 after more police officials tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The policemen affected by Covid-19 include three deputy superintendent of police (DSP), one superintendent of Police (SP) and 11 constables.

The condition of affected policemen is stable and they will undergo the tests after a few days, according to the spokesperson.

