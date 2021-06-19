First PIA Air Safari flight takes to skies with 91 passengers on board

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched on Saturday its Air Safari flight to boost tourism in the country, reported ARY News.

According to details, the airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.

Named after the prominent mountaineer Ali Sadpara, “Sadpara Air Safari” will operate every Saturday from the Islamabad airport and its one-way fare will cost Rs25,000.

Back in 2018, the national flag carrier had announced to launch Air Safari service. However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had put on hold its planned commercial launch of the Safari flight, days after reportedly announcing the service due to operational difficulties.

In order to boost tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week had issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to a newly launched private airline named North Air.

