ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited the newly upgraded first prototype shelter home at Tarlai in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Following the PM’s directives to re-model Islamabad based Panagahs last month, the first prototype shelter home at Tarlai has been overhauled in less than a month in Islamabad with improved infrastructure, catering and living standards to serve the daily wage earners.

On the occasion, SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the PM Imran about remodelled administrative structure and improved service standards at Panagah.

While addressing labourers being served at the Panagah, the prime minister said, “It’s our duty to serve the poor with quality and dignity.”

The prime minister also took a round of the facility and interacted with labourers and daily wagers being served. He said that all shelter homes in Islamabad will be remodelled in the next three months. “After Islamabad, the government will remodel shelter homes across the country,” he added.

Read More: PM Imran directs to ensure every possible facility at shelter homes

Earlier on August 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved Panagah Strategy to expand the scope of Panagahs (shelter homes).

To facilitate labourers and daily wagers who need shelter, seveal Panagah facilities have been built up by the government countrywide. Panagahs not only provide shelter to the needy but also a two-time meal for them.

Comments

comments