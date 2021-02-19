Fish tank turns into block of ice amid cold wave, video goes viral

TEXAS: A fish tank turned into a solid block of ice in Texas as harsh winter weather was hitting the US state.

A TikTok video shows a woman walking over to the aquarium to check on the fish. “Look at my daughter’s fish tank! Oh my God… Yeah, that fish is dead,” she is heard saying.

Several videos and pictures doing rounds on social media show the severity of the cold wave in Texas. It is pertinent to mention here that a severe winter storm is currently wreaking havoc in the US in general and in Texas in particular.

Temperatures in the state have plummeted to- 18°C, triggering warnings from officials about an imminent disaster. The harsh winter conditions have left millions in the state without heat and water for over two days.

Note to self: Don’t park under water lines during historic winter storms in Texas. 🥶 This is in the parking garage of Mosaic Dallas in downtown Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1eQn2L3QkB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 18, 2021

A photo that has been widely circulated on social media shows a frozen car. The car was parked in downtown Dallas under a leaking water line and it turned solid due to the severe winter storm, Times Now News reported.

A frozen stream of water can be seen touching the windshield of the car. The icicles at the back of the car were presumably formed because of the leak. The floor of the parking area also turned completely solid.

