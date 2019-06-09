Fisheries assistant director among 3 killed in Pasni road mishap

GWADAR: Three members of a family were killed while nine others got injured in a road mishap on Pasni coastal highway in Gwadar district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Pasni assistant commissioner relayed the deceased included an assistant director of the fisheries department, a woman and child.

He said those injured in the accident included five women and four children, adding that they all belonged to the same family.

Upon being informed of the accident, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The assistant commissioner said the family was travelling from Pishukan in Gwadar to Karachi when they met with the accident.

Comments

comments