Fishermen drink toxic liquor caught in fishing net, two die

KARACHI: Two fishermen died after consuming toxic liquor in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, police said on Wednesday.

They said 11 fishermen fell unconscious after they consumed toxic liquor and were subsequently hospitalized, adding two of them died during treatment the other day.

Bottles of liquor were caught in their fishing net, the police said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir said the fishermen had not informed the police about the incident.

The police are investigating how did bottles of liquor make their way into the sea, the police officer added.

