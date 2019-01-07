Eight stranded fishermen rescued as their boat capsized in Pasni

PASNI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday rescued eight stranded fishermen as their boat capsized in sea near Pasni, ARY News reported.

As per details shared by the PMSA’s spokesperson, the rescue team conducted the operation in an open sea near Pasni, after getting the information about fishermen’s boat had capsized over there.

The team after rescuing the eight stranded fishermen provided them the necessary medical aid.

However, the boat, in which the fishermen were fishing, was also rescued during the operation.

Describing the cause behind the incident, the spokesperson said, it happened due to strong waves in the sea.

PMSA is responsible for the search and the rescue operation within the territorial waters of Pakistan, the PMSA’s spokesman said.

Back in the month of the November, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on had launched its Mobile Application namely “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” at a ceremony held at PMSA Headquarters, Karachi.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy Vice, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PMSA round the clock maintains Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and Disaster Response Centre (DRC) to respond any emergency at sea.

By using the app, the users can send emergency signal and location for immediate assistance anytime, anywhere within the territorial waters of Pakistan.

AAAS is available in four languages i.e Urdu, English Sindhi and Balochi. This is the prime feature of the application use to provide emergency alert to assisting agencies in Pakistan for Search & Rescue mission.

