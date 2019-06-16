Five burnt alive, several injured as van catches fire in Narowal

NAROWAL: At least five people, a woman and child among them, were burnt to death while several others got injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on the Zafarwal road in Narowal district early Sunday morning, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with a passenger coach.

As a result, five people were burnt to death and several others sustained burn wounds.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescue teams reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ), Narowal.

At least 15 people were travelling in the van when it met the accident, said rescue officials.

Last month, five people were killed and ten others wounded when a gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded near Kashmore, Sindh.

The passenger van’s gas cylinder exploded near Kashmore, resulting in the death of five people, including two women and two children, on the spot and burn injuries to several others.

