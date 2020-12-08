Five bullet-riddled bodies recovered from Turbat

QUETTA: Bullet-riddled bodies of five men were discovered by the police on Tuesday in Turbat district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to police, three bodies were found from Tajaban and two from Heronak in Turbat. The identities of the bodies have not been established yet.

Further investigation into the incident was underway, the police said.

On Nov 15, 2017, bullet-riddled bodies of 15 men were found in the Gerok area of tehsil Buleda in Kech district near the Pak-Iran border.

All the deceased belonged to Punjab province and were kidnapped by a militant organization while trying to sneak into Iran.

