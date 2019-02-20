Web Analytics
Five cars tumble after sewer line collapses in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Gulshan-e-Iqbal cars

KARACHI: A number of cars tumbled into a sinkhole created after a section of an underground sewer line collapsed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, reported ARY News.

The incident took place in 13-D are of Gulshan-e-Iqbal outside a residential block.

The sewer culvert outside the apartment building caved in owing to the weight of the vehicles parked on it.

Four of the five cars plunged into the sinkhole have been pulled out while efforts are underway to remove the last one.

Rescue officials told that heavy machinery had been called-in to remove the stuck car.

