Five children fall victim to dog-bite in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least five children were injured after being bitten by stray dogs in Shikarpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the victims of dog-bite were rushed to district headquarter hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said that four of the victim were discharged after being administered anti-rabies vaccine while one of them was admitted at the hospital as his condition was critical.

Local residents complained that dog-bite incidents were on the rise in the area and added that the provincial government was taking adequate measures to deal with the issue.

Earlier on September 30, despite the launching of a massive campaign by the Sindh government to eliminate stray dogs across the province, three more dog-bite cases had been reported in Shikarpur.

The heirs of affected people had reached Shikarpur civil hospital for the anti-rabies vaccine, but they had been denied. “We are visiting the hospital from last four days, but authorities are not providing anti-rabies vaccine”, the heirs had said while protesting outside the hospital.

They had also exchanged hot words with the Additional MS of the hospital.

