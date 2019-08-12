Five dead as passenger van plunges into ravine in Upper Dir

PESHAWAR: At least five people were killed and eight others got wounded after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to police, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

The injured were shifted to Dir Hospital where three of them were stated to be in precarious condition.

