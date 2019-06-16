Five persons drown as boat capsizes in Indus River

RAJANPUR: At least five persons, including four girls and a child drowned after their boat capsized in Indus River in Rajanpur district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Rojhan’s Assistant Commission Imran Munir said that initially the five persons were feared and confirmed that a boat capsized in Indus River near Rojhan Tehsil area of Rajanpur.

He said that all the five persons were still mission and added that the rescue operation was suspended due to poor visibility in the night.

The assistant commission further said that the rescue operation would be resumed on Monday’s morning. He said that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Earlier on May 18, at least 14 people, including women and children had drowned as a boat capsized in Indus River near Matiari district in sindh.

Police had confirmed the incident and added that six bodies had been fished-out so far by the rescue teams. Search for the others was continued in the area, police had said. Rescue officials had shifted the bodies to the hospital for identification and medico-legal requirements.

